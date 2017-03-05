Educating “45” and “One-note Betsy” on HBCUs

To be sure, HBCU presidents are caught between a rock and a hard place when it comes to President Trump. HBCUs have often done well under Republican presidents, because they are low-hanging fruit. Located in the deeply Republican South, the senators who represent their states get points when they do the right thing, as do presidents who increase Pell grants and Title III dollars, as well as encouraging contract opportunities with government departments. Those who didn’t show up to the “fly-in” probably incurred the wrath of the vindictive Omarosa who said she was “taking names” and that 45’s detractors would have to “bow down” to him. Presidents pretty much had to show up, and hope for the best. They went home empty-handed, with an executive order moving the White House Initiative on HBCUs into the White House, but with no additional resources to manage it. There was also lofty, but resource-devoid language in the executive order.

And can we just call Education Secretary Betsy DeVos “One-note Betsy?” Wherever she looks, she sees school choice, although our educational challenges transcend her myopic agenda. If an ant, enticed by honey, entered a charter school instead of the public school next door, she’d call that school choice. Still, there is no way she can justify her historically ignorant and irresponsible remarks about HBCUs and school choice. In describing HBCUs and “real pioneers of school choice” she ignored our nation’s higher education history that offered no choice for African Americans who wanted college educations. She has since back pedaled her remarks, but she clearly is comfortable with her historical ignorance.