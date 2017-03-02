I Am Not Your Negro

It has been 152 years since the 13th Amendment abolished slavery in this country…

It has been 53 years since the Civil Rights Act ended segregation in public places and banned discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion sex, or national origin…

And 52 years since the passage of the Voting Rights Act which was designed to overcome legal barriers at the state and local levels that prevented African-Americans from exercising their right to vote.

But, as “13th,” the Academy Award nominated documentary by Ana DuVernay addresses, our country still struggles with the vestiges of institutional racism in all aspects of our lives – from art to politics. Her film, one of five in the documentary category, explores the “exemption clause” to link the modern-day prison labor system to slavery. It’s also clear that without outside pressure and advocacy, films like “13th” would never have been considered for the industry’s highest honors. This year, a record six African-American actors were nominated including veteran award-winner Viola Davis, who won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in “Fences”. Three films with predominantly Black casts, “Fences,” “Moonlight,” and “Hidden Figures,” were nominated for Best Picture and four of the five entries in the documentary category were created by artists of color. “Moonlight,” a unique coming of age story, won for Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, and Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali.

Ellen McGirt, who launched raceAhead last year, Fortune Magazine’s daily newsletter on culture and diversity in corporate America explains, “the past two years, the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag and related online social pressure have forced the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to diversify its leadership and voting base, ruffling the feathers of some longstanding members, many of whom hadn’t made any part of a movie for decades.”

In acknowledging its lack of diversity, Academy leadership welcomed a new class of voting members that better reflects the diversity of the industry and our society. The class of 683 new members is made up of 46 percent women and 41 percent people of color. Prior to that, the membership was 25 percent women and 8 percent people of color. “As a result, new filmmakers, stories, themes, and talent were being acknowledged in a ceremony that had been routinely criticized for rewarding insiders instead of excellence, a liberal Hollywood that turned out not to be so liberal after all,” McGirt explaned.