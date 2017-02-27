Saving Hearts and Lives in the African-American Community

Our heart is the engine that keeps our body running. That’s why problems with the heart—such as coronary artery disease, high blood pressure or heart failure—can significantly impact a person’s well-being, and, at worst, be life-threatening.

During February, American Heart Month, we were able to shine a spotlight on heart disease, the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. For African-Americans, it’s also a time to raise awareness of how cardiovascular disease disproportionately impacts members of the Black community. Indeed, nearly half of African-American adults suffer from some form of cardiovascular disease, compared to about a third of Whites, according to the American Heart Association.

This trend stems in part from the fact that African-American men and women are more susceptible than other racial and ethnic groups to a number of health conditions that increase the risk of heart disease, including high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes. African-Americans can take several small steps to manage these conditions and reduce their likelihood of experiencing cardiovascular problems, including adopting a healthy diet, exercising regularly and avoiding smoking.