Bone Marrow Registry Pleads for African American Donors

At least 3,000 Americans die each year because they cannot find a matching donor. Black History month is the perfect time to remind readers that African American marrow donors are desperately needed to help save lives.

Patients waiting for bone marrow donors are most likely to match someone who shares their ancestry. Sadly, African Americans have historically had the lowest odds of finding a match compared to other populations.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, a close match between a patient’s and donor’s tissue types can improve the chances of a successful transplant. When a patient searches for a donor, sometimes he or she finds a closely matched donor, sometimes not.

The disadvantage for African Americans begins with a reality confronted by most patients in need of a donor—at least 70 percent of patients do not have a fully matched marrow donor within their family. To that truth, add the concerning reality that compared to other race groups, Blacks are the least likely to find at least one potential donor.

Other barriers to transplants for members of the Black community historically included lack of access to health care; or their plan provided limited insurance coverage. Blacks are also too frequently the victims of a lack of timely referral for transplant.

In addition to these barriers another major roadblock for African Americans patients is there are not enough African American volunteer marrow donors on the registry. In addition, African Americans have the most diverse genetic tissue types compared to other ethnicities.