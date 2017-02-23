Inland Teen Battles World’s Best Golfers

The 90-year old LA Open golf classic played at Riviera Country Club this weekend has over the years produced some of golf’s most cherished memories. Now, with new sponsors, Genesis and The Tiger Woods Foundation in charge that tradition continues as the Genesis Open.

For Sahith Theegala it will be one of the highlights of his life. For four days, the 19-year-old Sophomore member of the Pepperdine Golf Team walked the hallowed Greens of Riviera alongside the world’s top players.

Theegala is a Chino Hills resident and 2015 graduate of Diamond Bar High School. His high school career includes two San Gabriel Valley Tribune Inland Area Player of the Year awards, four all-league awards and nearly every other High School and Junior Golf Award that Southern California has to offer.

After graduation, Sahith chose Pepperdine because of its strong academic tradition and its proximity to his home in Chino Hills.

“He has always placed his academics first. Academics and golf have always been the things that he is most passionate about.” Said Sahith’s mother Karuna as she and a contingent of family members followed Sahith during Sunday’s final round.

Theegala earned his exemption spot by winning the Genesis Open Collegiate Showcase. The Showcase was a one day 18-hole qualifying tournament held at the City of Industry course on Monday. Theegala was the low player with a 3-under 69 beating out UCLA’s Tyler Collier by one stroke.

After winning on Monday, Theegala didn’t blink, opening with a first round score of 67 only one stroke behind the eventual runaway winner Dustin Johnson’s 66.

“Oh, it was so much fun”. Said Theelgala after round 1. “I was definitely nervous on the first tee shot, but after that I just kind of settled into it and played golf. It’s still a little unreal to be I’m inside the ropes and playing with these guys. But, luckily I was paired with some really good guys”.