Trump and Senior Aide Are Just Plain Lying about Voter Fraud

There are two subjects in particular that the Trump Administration lies about the most: crime and voting.

During a recent interview on “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos, President Trump’s senior advisor Stephen Miller lied about voter fraud during the 2016 elections.

Miller said that, “And you have 14 percent of noncitizens, according to academic research, at a minimum, are registered to vote, which is an astonishing statistic.”

That statement is simply false. Miller couldn’t produce a single shred of evidence when Stephanopoulos pressed him on the subject.

But Miller was just repeating what his boss said shortly before the election.

At a rally in Cleveland, Ohio on October 23, 2016, presidential candidate Donald Trump said that, “14 percent of noncitizens are registered to vote.”

President Trump entered office lying about voter fraud and threatening an investigation. Civil rights leaders have called for an investigation of voter suppression during the 2016 presidential election. More recently, the lying crossed over into the topic of an increased “crime wave” that doesn’t exist. Now, the lies about a vast American crime wave and record-levels of illegal voting seem to be coming together.

On January 23, during a meeting with members of Congress and the White House, President Trump lied about voting again. Trump and his 31 year-old aide Stephen Miller, who was sent out on all the Sunday morning talk shows on February 12, appear to be lying for two reasons. First, Trump can’t come to terms with the fact that Hillary Clinton received almost three million more votes than he did, and second, the Trump Administration would appear to be laying the groundwork to justify a new law that would make it harder for people to vote, particularly minorities.