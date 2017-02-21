Segregation by the Sea

Nowhere was the exclusivity of economic discrimination and access more readily displayed than in regards to Pacific Beach Club of Huntington Beach in the mid 1920’s.

Built along the shores of Huntington Beach, the Pacific Beach Club was designed to accommodate Southern California’s growing Black middle class. Purportedly it was the largest, all Black recreational resort in the United States.

The Club was set on seven acres and included a bathhouse that could accommodate up to 1,500 people, a ballroom, a pavilion and a club house for 2,000. It boasted a restaurant, grocery store, drug store and a 200-unit tent city equipped with water, electricity, and gas. An associate membership cost $50 and a lifetime membership cost $75.

Visitors reached the Pacific Beach Club by driving Pacific Coast Highway or riding the Pacific Electric railway from Los Angeles to Huntington Beach. Once there, they needed to walk nearly a mile to the facility’s entrance.

Although the Pacific Beach Club was expected to be a wonderful achievement for members of the Black community—it faced resistance and set-backs from the beginning. Reports tell of contractors who frequently abandoned the project; while members of the White business community obstructed efforts by club owners to obtain permits, water, and electricity.

Two weeks before the Pacific Beach Club’s grand opening, arsonists burned it to the ground. No arrests were ever made.