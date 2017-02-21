Elected, Black & Under Attack

Also in the video were leaders of the Inland Region’s Sierra Club and Center for Community Action & Environmental Justice, who called Ms. Brown “co-opted” because she was a member of a voting bloc that wouldn’t support the state’s ambitious climate change legislation until a requirement to cut petroleum use by 50% was omitted. She was joined by her colleagues from the Inland Region including Assemblymembers Freddie Rodriguez and Jose Medina, who unlike her were not fiercely targeted in the last election cycle. For the co-opted and corrupt narrative to be true the coalition leaders had to ignore that many of the Inland leaders voted collectively in the best interest of their constituents, mindful that such a requirement would negatively economically impact the vast number of Inland residents who commute to work daily. If that is the truth, why create another narrative made up of “alternative facts” what thinking people simply refer to as “lies”? For example, one campaign claim from the coalition was that Ms. Brown took over a hundred thousand dollars in money from the state for personal expenses. That, in actuality, is the per diem that every state representative who lives 50 miles from the capital is given to live in Sacramento the required 4 days a week. Or that Chevron gave her a million dollars. Which was simply not true. Just like UFCW and SEIU, they funded independent campaigns in support of candidates and against others.

There were a few missing faces from the video including the former UFCW leader now Senator Connie Leyva who led the charge in the district, Democratic progressive leader Tom Steyer who funded local organizations to do canvassing and grassroots outreach, and the small faction of individuals who believe that such a large Latino population should be represented by someone who looks like them, regardless of the job being done by the person in office.

The alignment of diverse political interests are once again forming to try to unseat another Black woman elected to office in the Inland Region. This time it’s Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren. A recall started by a different group and possibly fueled by those tied to the Fontana Democratic Club, now has some of the same groups and individuals coalescing using the same playbook, the strategy outlined in the UFCW video: claims of ties to “special interests” and even the use of alliteration as a battle cry “Warehouse Warren” echoes the “Chevron Cheryl” campaign of last year. What I find interesting about the targeting of Mayor Warren, who is one of the most respected city leaders in our region, is that the real compromised city council, the one tied the closest to the developer of the largest proposed warehouse project in the country, is in Moreno Valley, 24 miles down the road. I suggest you start there if your real motive is what you claim. I can provide a long list of more obvious choices.

I see a new image starting to take shape. The progressive movement in the Inland Region is functioning much like the populist movement that ushered our current Administration into office, by using a nationalist ideology to divide and conquer. His was just blatant and less coded, he didn’t whisper his attacks he voiced them clearly from the stage to the chants and cheers of his followers. I can at least appreciate his directness. Writer/philosopher George Orwell wrote in his 1945 essay on the topic, “Nationalism is power-hunger tempered by self-deception.” It is “not only defined as alignment to a political entity”…but can also “encompass a religion, race, ideology, or any other abstract idea.” The progressive coalition leaders are behaving in the same manner as other nationalists. “Every nationalist is capable of the most flagrant dishonesty,” Orwell notes, but in part because they believe they are “unshakably certain they are in the right.” It may not be truthful and may not be honest, but they must believe the end justifies the means.

It’s easy to be distracted by the mess that our national political scene has become. There seems to be an attack daily on the values that so many of us hold dear. But it’s clear to me that we are under attack from the far left as well and that the leaders of the progressive movement in the Inland Region have decided that not all of us matter, that their way is the only right way, and that we are simply collateral damage in the battle for what they consider to be the greater good. As coalitions continue to align to attack our good elected leaders, will we continue to close our eyes to avoid reality and simply smile for the pictures they post on their Facebook pages or will we look deeper at the real image that’s under the surface? I promise if you stare hard enough, aiming your eyes through the image and into the distance, the true picture will take shape.