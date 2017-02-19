Visiting the National Museum of African American Culture and History, Smithsonian Institution, Washington, DC

I have twice had the chance in the last few months to spend a few hours at the NMAACH, which opened in September 2016. I look forward to a day when I can wander slowly and at length through its extraordinary galleries. When I went back for a second time several days ago, I already knew I wanted to spend my scant hour looking at four things: Harriet Tubman’s hymnal, the Greensboro, NC lunch counter, Emmett Till’s coffin, and the Contemplative Court.

I am an ethnomusicologist and I focus on race and performance in my research. I attend to the many ways people make sense out of their lives and their communities through performance, whether music, dance, theater, film, or ritual. The NMAACH is obviously a towering national achievement, and public interest in it is unprecedented. Once the initial rush passes, maybe it will be possible for anyone to go in whenever they want, but for now, the free entry tickets are much in demand. I am grateful to my colleagues at the Smithsonian who provided access to the new museum.

Each of you will undoubtedly find certain objects displayed in the NMAACH that speak deeply to you, whether the small shackles for children or George Clinton’s exuberant mother ship. I want to tell you about four exhibits that moved me profoundly.

I’ll start with a single case containing two objects that belonged to Harriet Tubman. One is a white lace shawl give to her by Queen Victoria. It’s lovely to imagine it adorning Tubman’s small shoulders, yet I can’t help but think she probably didn’t wear this delicate thing while leading slaves through the woods to freedom. I’m more drawn to the book beside it, a small dog-eared and yellowed collection of gospel songs. Tubman didn’t know how to read or write but she famously sang spirituals from an early age, not least as coded signals to slaves planning escape. The hymnal is an extraordinary and puzzling object. It manifests Tubman’s deep connection to song and belief. Certainly she didn’t need the hymnal to learn songs: she learned songs in the ways that slaves and many people across history and across the world have learned them: from other people, by hearing them sung, and by feeling their messages of faith and resilience through the body and spirit. Still, the hymnal speaks volumes about the importance of Christian song for Tubman. I wish I could turn its pages. I wish I could ask her which songs were her favorites, and why.