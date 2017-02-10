Standing with those at Standing Rock

Among the minority groups in this nation who have suffered grievous harms at the hands of a government rooted in a history of white supremacy, the American Indians have certainly suffered more than most through the near total annihilation of their people and the often-deceptive theft of their land.

Today, the American Indians and their supporters find themselves once again embroiled in conflict with an incalcitrant government and a corporate giant, Energy Transfer Partners, with deep pockets who have coalesced and determined to once again place profits over people and the earth without even a feigned attempt to show sensitivity to the culture of the American Indians or the need to honor a federal treaty.

At issue, the government’s intent to provide an easement for the $3.7 billion dollar Dakota Access Pipeline. The Standing Rock Sioux and their supporters say the pipeline will threaten sacred sites and the environment in lands and waters that were never ceded under treaties.

The pipeline would not just threaten waters, it could threaten the tribe’s only source of water. In addition, and as concerning, is the Standing Rock Sioux were reportedly not even consulted before the pipeline was initially approved.

Although the protestors at Standing Rock were given a temporary reprieve early last December when former President Barack Obama used his executive power to block work on the controversial pipeline, at the time, protesters realized the future of the pipeline could ultimately turn on the “punch of a ballot” so to speak.

On November 8, 2016, as the result of apathy and a repressed voter turnout that reached a twenty-year low—America elected Donald J. Trump President of the United States.