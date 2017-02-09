Congressional Black Caucus Members Protest Trump’s “Muslim Ban” at Airports Nationwide

At the height of the protests over President Donald Trump’s executive order that imposed a travel ban on seven Muslim countries, Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) arrived at Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport and asked airport officials how many people were being detained at the airport as a result of the order.

Though the Trump Administration denied that the executive order was a “Muslim ban” it prohibits travel for refugees from Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Syria.

The Associated Press reported that, “A U.S. judge on Friday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries after Washington state and Minnesota urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country.”

According to the Associated Press, “U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle ruled against government lawyers’ claims that the states did not have the standing to challenge Trump’s order and said they showed their case was likely to succeed.”

On December 7, 2015, Trump told a crowd in Mount Pleasant, S.C. that, “it’s common sense and we have to do it, remember the poll numbers. Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives figure out what the hell is going on.”

When Rep. Lewis arrived at Hartsfield, an official declined to give Lewis an answer on how many detainees were being held at the airport.