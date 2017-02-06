Thanks, Obama

President Barack Obama became the first sitting U.S. president to state unequivocally that climate change is a fact. Here he is at the 2014 State of the Union Address:

“The shift to a cleaner energy economy won’t happen overnight, and it will require tough choices along the way. But the debate is settled. Climate change is a fact. And when our children’s children look us in the eye and ask if we did all we could to leave them a safer, more stable world, with new sources of energy, I want us to be able to say yes, we did.”

Through a series of actions including Executive Orders, President Obama led the most aggressive effort to combat climate change in a generation. His administration reduced America’s dependence on foreign oil, abandoned plans to drill for oil in the Atlantic, and blocked drilling off the coast of California through 2022.

The President also advocated for and signed the historic, international Paris Agreement: the world’s first comprehensive climate agreement that aims to reduce the effects of climate change worldwide.