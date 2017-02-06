Democrats Search for the Next Barack Obama

She’s a lawyer by trade and an accomplished politician who in November became just the second African-American woman to become a U.S. Senator.

He’s considered a favorite to become the next head of the Democratic National Committee.

Senator Kamala Harris of California and Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota are among the new movers and shakers of the Democratic Party.

But, are they the next Barack Obama?

That’s what many Democrats are wondering.

Obama’s meteoric rise was first detected in 2004 — four years before stunning the world to become the first Black president. He’d given a powerful keynote at the Democratic National Convention and then went on to win election to the senate later that year.

The Democratic party is in a state of disarray after Hillary Clinton’s disappointing loss to Donald Trump in November 2016.

The unexpected and epic loss means that Democrats have four years to come up with the right candidate, someone who might just be African-American or a woman.

Harris and Ellison are among the names political watchers have bandied about along with New Jersey’s Corey Booker and even CNN contributor and former White House aide Van Jones.

“Barack Obama will be a hard act to follow,” said Riley H. Rogers, the mayor of Dolton, Illinois, which is just south of the president’s hometown of Chicago. “Everything came into alignment and facilitated Obama’s victory.”

Rogers, who was selected as a floor delegate at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pa., said that Obama is a brilliant and unique individual who came at the right time, but he believes there are others who can ascend to the national stage and become leaders.

“There are some bright stars in the Democratic Party such as Senator Napoleon Harris and Congresswoman Robin Kelly,” Rogers said.