Black law makers from around the nation say, “It’s time to End the Death Penalty”

For the first time in its long history, the National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL) issued a resolution and called for the repeal of the death penalty in America.

The historic decision was reached during the organization’s 40th Annual Legislative Conference in New Orleans, LA, in late December. The o new stance is a definite escalation from its 2002 position that only sought a moratorium on the death penalty’s enforcement.

Stark facts reveal a disparate picture of the application of the death penalty in the United States. The realities are sobering. African Americans represent only 13.3 percent of the U.S. population but 34.6 percent of those executed since 1976. The facts also indicate anyone who kills a white person is more likely to receive the death penalty. For example—although white victims only account for half of all homicide cases—these cases represent 80 percent of all death penalty cases. Also of significance is the reality that black jurors are three times more likely to be struck from a jury on a death penalty case with a black defendant—in other words, blacks are far less likely in these instances to be tried by a jury of their peers.

The NBCSL recent position on the death penalty issue takes its place among other civil rights organizations that have made similar calls—among them both the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators and the Movement for Black Lives.

Meanwhile, last year California voters moved the state in a different direction when voters in November rejected a ballot measure by 56 percent to abolish the death penalty and instead approved a measure by 51 percent to expedite the execution process.

In California, there are approximately 750 prisoners on death row; however, the state has not executed a single death row inmate in the past ten years.

When NBCSL announced its resolution, Lex Steppling, a spokesperson for Equal Justice USA, a national organization working to transform the criminal justice system from one that harms to one that heals said, “Leaders in the fight for racial justice see the death penalty as a microcosm of a much larger system of injustice.” He continued, “Everything that’s wrong with the justice system is present in the death penalty, and ending it would be an important step toward dismantling the broken parts of our justice system.”

There are nearly 700 Black state legislators across 46 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands who participate in NBCSL. They consider legislation and issues of public policy which impact, either directly or indirectly upon the general welfare of African American constituents within their respective jurisdictions. To learn more about the organization visit http://www.nbcsl.org/. For information on Equal Justice USA visit http://ejusa.org/about-us/.