Senate Resolution 11: A Good Resolution To Become Law

IN THE SENATE OF THE UNITED STATES Senators Scott, Portman, Rubio, Booker, Paul and Brown submitted the following resolution; which has been referred to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions. It is simply states: “Encouraging the development of best business practices to fully utilize the potential of the United States.” In my opinion, these sixteen words, if they become law, can change the diversity composition of the workforce in a short period of time and do wonders to the bottom lines of those companies who do so.
It is a resolution that got its genesis from Daniel Rooney Chairman of the Pittsburgh Steelers football team that requires each NFL team with a job opening for a coach or general manager position to interview at least one minority candidate for that position.
It is not quotas or Affirmative Action or a law that would mandate that companies do, but it suggests they voluntary take this on as a good or best business practice. What it does accomplish is putting qualified applicants who happen to be Black, Hispanic, Asian or female in front of decision makers that otherwise would not get that far in the hiring process.
I know it will work because in my twenty-five plus years in Human Resources I’ve seen it work time and time again. As a matter of fact it has happened to me on several occasions. I was selected to work at California Electric (now Edison) from a personal interview after I had failed the written test and became the first minority to work in the garage and chauffer members of the Board of Directors. I was promoted in Edison and became the first Black meter reader that opened the door for Al Yzaguirre to follow as the first Mexican American to do the same.
When a vacancy came opened on the San Bernardino County Civil Service Commission I got a call from Thelma Moore, the chief of staff for then supervisor Bob Hammock. She had suggested to him to take a look at me or at least give me an interview. I had letters of recommendations sent to his office from people who knew me which got me to the interview and after the interview I was appointed as the first African American to do so. When I left Loyal Nixon, whom a different supervisor appointed, replaced me.
I replaced Harry Carson, the first Black to serve on the county’s Juvenile Justice Commission. John Woods became the first African American to sit on the San Bernardino Unified School District Board of Education after he was interviewed which opened the door for other Blacks to be elected.
My good friend Art Forbes tells the story of how he was hired as top administrator at Kaiser Permanente Medical Care Program for the Comprehensive Health Care Program after he was asked to help recruit somebody. The top management at Kaiser Permanente had never encountered a Black man for employment. In all of those examples, and there are many others, it was done without a law but leaders recognizing the business or goodwill that comes from including all citizens is good business.
Now while I give these examples in support of this resolution I am not naive to the fact that many people were marching and protesting our government against the anti-discrimination laws that were plaguing our country. I am reminded of what the late Albert Casey, president of the local A. Philip Randolph would come into the newspaper office and say to Sam Martin: “I have a company out here that needs a little free ink.” He would be referring to a company that had no Blacks working on government funded projects. They would go out and take pictures and identify them with free articles until Blacks were hired.
The Rooney Rule has been successful in increasing the minority representation in higher leadership positions in professional football. Since the implementation of the Rooney Rule in 2003, 15 minority head coaches have been hired as compared to only 7 minority head coaches before 2003 in the history of professional football.
This is being championed by Robert Johnson, founder of Black Entertainment Television (BET) and led by Republican Senators Tim Scott of South Carolina, Marco Rubio of Florida, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Rob Portman of Ohio, and Democratic Senators Cory Booker of New Jersey and Sherrod Brown of Ohio.
While it is a good idea, the Black owned press is still so important because very few companies will “ Do The Right Thing” and comply with this voluntary resolution of Best Business Practices. So the press must stand ready to give those who will not some free ink. As Sam and Al would say “why do they make us have to take pictures and put them on the front page in the paper when it is much better for them to voluntarily hire us.”
Hardy Brown, II