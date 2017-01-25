Senate Resolution 11: A Good Resolution To Become Law

I know it will work because in my twenty-five plus years in Human Resources I’ve seen it work time and time again. As a matter of fact it has happened to me on several occasions. I was selected to work at California Electric (now Edison) from a personal interview after I had failed the written test and became the first minority to work in the garage and chauffer members of the Board of Directors. I was promoted in Edison and became the first Black meter reader that opened the door for Al Yzaguirre to follow as the first Mexican American to do the same.

When a vacancy came opened on the San Bernardino County Civil Service Commission I got a call from Thelma Moore, the chief of staff for then supervisor Bob Hammock. She had suggested to him to take a look at me or at least give me an interview. I had letters of recommendations sent to his office from people who knew me which got me to the interview and after the interview I was appointed as the first African American to do so. When I left Loyal Nixon, whom a different supervisor appointed, replaced me.

I replaced Harry Carson, the first Black to serve on the county’s Juvenile Justice Commission. John Woods became the first African American to sit on the San Bernardino Unified School District Board of Education after he was interviewed which opened the door for other Blacks to be elected.

My good friend Art Forbes tells the story of how he was hired as top administrator at Kaiser Permanente Medical Care Program for the Comprehensive Health Care Program after he was asked to help recruit somebody. The top management at Kaiser Permanente had never encountered a Black man for employment. In all of those examples, and there are many others, it was done without a law but leaders recognizing the business or goodwill that comes from including all citizens is good business.