With Final Press Briefing of 2016, President Obama Reflects on his Record

President Barack Obama used his last press conference of the year to reflect on the accomplishments of his administration over the past eight years.

“As I was preparing to take office, the unemployment rate was on its way to 10 percent. Today, it’s at 4.6 percent — the lowest in nearly a decade,” said Obama. “We’ve seen the longest streak of job growth on record, and wages have grown faster over the past few years than at any time in the past 40.”

Even as the economy approaches full employment, however, the Black unemployment rate (8.1 percent) is almost twice the White unemployment rate (4.2 percent), according to the Labor Department; a gap that has persisted since the federal government started collecting separate jobs’ data for Blacks nearly 50 years ago and that no president has been able to address.

Obama also touted his administration’s success with insuring people under the Affordable Care and Patient Protection Act, also known as Obamacare.

“When I came into office, 44 million people were uninsured. Today, we’ve covered more than 20 million of them,” said Obama. “For the first time in our history, more than 90 percent of Americans are insured.”

Still, disparities in healthcare also persist. The uninsured rates for Blacks (12 percent) remains higher than the uninsured rates for Whites (8 percent), and according to the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), Blacks, American Indians and Alaska Natives have a higher prevalence of asthma, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.