California’s New Laws in the New Year

Employers who are in the process of verifying that workers have the necessary documentation to work in the United States are prohibited from requesting of such workers more documents or different documents than are required under federal law; to refuse to honor documents tendered that on their face reasonably appear to be genuine; to refuse to honor documents or work authorization based upon the specific status or term of status that accompanies the authorization to work; or to reinvestigate or re-verify an incumbent employee’s authorization to work. Any person who is deemed in violation of this new law is subject to a penalty imposed by the Labor Commissioner of up to $10,000.