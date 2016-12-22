San Diego Trainer Ra’Shan Guillory Overcomes Hurdles on the Track and in Life

Ra’Shan Guillory remembers the hunger pangs the most. Several months pregnant with her daughter Journey and kicked out of her parents’ house, Guillory’s new address was anywhere she could park her car. Doing her best to stay warm in the chill of San Diego nights, Guillory often had to choose between saving her money for a hotel and satisfying her cravings for food. These are only a few of the low moments for an athlete who used to soar over hurdles on the track at record speeds.

Guillory began running track at the age of 10 and quickly realized that she had talent that was beyond her peers. She traveled the country running for the Junior Olympics and went on to set records in the 100-meter hurdles at Lincoln and Kearney High Schools that still stand today.

“When you’re at your peak shape you feel like you can fly,” said Guillory. “You don’t get tired and everything is passing you by. You feel like a super human. It’s a cool feeling, because not everyone can do what you do.”

The young track star was in peak condition and setting her goals toward a run at the Olympics when the first major hurdles away from the track appeared in her path. She became pregnant, her abusive father kicked her out of the house, and she stepped away from track for a year. Accompanied by the father of her child, Guillory recalls taking baths in parks and worrying for the safety of her unborn daughter living on the street.

“It was scary and embarrassing. Life was happening to me, I was mad at God, but I had to rely on faith,” said Guillory. “I just asked the Lord to guide me in the right direction.”

Over time, the two secured jobs and were able to save up enough money to secure an apartment. Friends donated furniture to the young couple and their daughter Journey was delivered safely. The hurdles kept coming, however, as her marriage to the father of her child ended, sending her back into the abusive environment of her father’s home.

“His abuse came from anger. It wasn’t a safe place. I forgive him, but he’s not worthy enough to have a relationship with me,” said Guillory.

Now a single mother, Guillory was back to living in her car to avoid her father’s abuse and would stay with friends while she had her daughter. Seeing the cycle repeat itself, she made the decision to take control of her life and pursue her athletic dreams fueled by the most important part of her life: her daughter Journey.

“My baby kept me going. I wanted her to be proud of me,” said Guillory. “There’s so much joy in what I’ve been through because it made me stronger.”