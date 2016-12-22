President-elect Donald Trump Meets with Black Celebrities

In an effort to show that he plans to be the “president for all Americans” and to bolster support in the Black community, President-elect Donald Trump has met with a number of Black celebrities and businessmen including rapper Kanye West, billionaire Robert Johnson and NFL Hall of Famers Jim Brown and Ray Lewis.

Unlike so many other visitors to Trump Tower, Trump greeted West in the lobby; members of the media snapped pictures and yelled questions.

“We’ve been friends for a long time,” Trump told reporters at the end of the meeting. “We discussed life.”

With rumors swirling that Trump is having difficulty finding someone to perform at his January 20, 2017 inaugural, there was unconfirmed speculation that West may serve as some form of entertainment at an inaugural event.

In a separate meeting, Trump talked to Brown and Lewis about economic empowerment in the Black community and urban development. Trump recently selected famed neurosurgeon and presidential candidate Ben Carson to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

After the meeting, Brown said that he fell in love with Trump, “because he really talks about helping African-American, Black people. That’s why I’m here.”