Telling Our Own Stories

Oakland author, illustrator and publisher Janine MacBeth has fused her talent as a writer and illustrator, her commitment to community and her acumen for business to celebrate the stories of us—the people of rainbow hue, who for generations have strived for access to a publishing industry that offered limited opportunities for people of color to tell their own stories.

Her publishing company, Blood Orange Press, is creating expanded options for authors and illustrators to tell stories in their own voices so that the growing audience of young people of color will grow-up seeing their lives reflected in the books they read.

In 2015, only 15 percent of children’s books published in the United States featured main characters of color. In addition, only 7.5 percent included African Americans as main characters; and of that 7.5 percent, only half were written by Black authors. In contrast, in 2011 the US Census Bureau reported that 50 percent of children under the age of 5 in America are kids of color—and there is little doubt that percentage is destined to increase.