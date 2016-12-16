New Music Friday: The Week’s Best Music

I did not come to play with you hoes,

I came to slay

I know, I know Big Freedia put those words on wax for Beyonce’s “Formation” record, but they are just as relevant for Solange’s current musical run in 2016. “Rise” and “Weary” are the first two songs off of her new album A Seat at the Table–an album that beautifully captures many aspects of the Black American experience, from the struggles to the triumphs. And that’s cool and all that, but…is she performing connected to her backup singers? Come on Miss Solange, don’t hurt them.