L.A. Hiring Fair Aimed at Giving Formerly Incarcerated Individuals Employment Opportunities

The twinkle in Torry Washington’s eye when he talks about his hopes for the future could be just as bright as headlights as the Jaguar-brand truck the 20-year-old wants to one day purchase.

First though, the Los Angeles resident needs steady income. Washington has had a few jobs in warehouses, but is now out of work and wants a job to build a future on that will help negate any tugs to a sketchy street life.

“My focus is bettering myself,” Washington said. “It’s not really finding a job; its keeping a job. There are a lot of distractions – stuff here and there – but it’s not always about making fast money. I want something safe; something that will make me feel positive about myself.”

So there Washington was on Dec. 2, walking from vendor to vendor, with his mother a few steps behind, introducing himself to perspective employers at the city of Los Angeles’ Fair Chance Hiring Fair at Los Angeles Technical Trade College.

The morning job fair aimed at giving formerly imprisoned individuals a fair shot at gaining employment, and was a partnership between L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Employment Equity, L.A. City Councilmember Curren Price Jr., California Assemblymember Reginald Jones-Sawyer, ride-sharing giant Uber, and LATC.

Over 200 job seekers, mostly blacks and Latinos with criminal records, spoke with representatives from over 50 employers and 30 workplace development organizations situated at tables under two large canopies on the trade school’s campus.