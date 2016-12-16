Author Alston Gray tells “How to own a car on the cheap”

Longtime Moreno Valley resident and automotive expert Alston Gray has released a timely publication entitled, How to Own a Car on the Cheap (without sacrificing quality).
Since 2008 citizens across the country, including here in California, have continued to work their way through the vestiges of the Great Recession—including many who decided to push off the purchase of a new vehicle and focused instead on keeping their older cars in good working order. How to Own a Car on the Cheap (without sacrificing quality) is specifically designed to assist them in this effort.
Gray, the owner of Premier Automotive Resources, Automotive Consulting Services, has been called upon for his expertise on a variety of automotive related issues ranging from product research to vehicle engineering and development testing to vehicle inspections and beyond.
With more than thirty years’ experience in the industry, Gray has acquired a level of knowledge and expertise in the field of motor vehicles that is hard to match. In a recent interview with the Voice/Black Voice News, Gray was asked about his motivation to expand his professional repertoire to include the additional credit of published author and consumer advocate.
“I’ve always had a sensitivity for consumers as it relates to issues with their cars and because of my job, I know what goes on behind the scenes in the auto industry,” he replied and continued. But, people who bring their cars in to be repaired usually have no frame of reference. So, I saw a need.”
Gray explained how he created a blog in 2011 to explore many of the issues consumers encounter and has included a lot of the information he addressed over the years in his book. His goal in writing the book he explained was to give a reader who may not know very much about cars, sufficient knowledge to make good automotive decisions. “It also acts as a portal with links to many automotive websites for additional information,” he added.
The book includes several “real life scenarios” that serve as food-for-thought for readers that are specifically designed to produce actions aimed at preventing consumers from being stranded due to vehicle failure.
How to Own a Car on the Cheap highlights several key areas that include the obsolescence of tune-ups; the fact that cars are not as fragile as one might think; how fear motivates many consumers to spend money on their cars unnecessarily; the disappearing spare-tires; new cars and electronics; why electric cars are more efficient than gasoline cars; and the impact hacking can have on the computers in motor vehicles.
How to Own a Car on the Cheap also discusses how to buy and/or sell cars in a way that avoids the pitfall of paying more for a car than necessary as well as how to receive the maximum amount when selling a vehicle. For readers who like to do some basic work on a car themselves a Do-It-Yourself section is also included in the book. Finally, Gray also provides guidance on how to find a good repair shop and technician.
How to Own a Car on the Cheap (without sacrificing quality) is the first in a five-part series. Future releases will focus on How to buy a new/used car cheaply; How to avoid automotive scams (and what to do about them); Buying versus leasing a vehicle; and How cars are built.
In conclusion Gray stressed, “I want to provide enough basic information so people can make a good solid decision about their vehicle that is not based on fear.”
The e-book is available for purchase on line at https://payhip.com/b/A9i2. To read Gray’s blog visit https://owningacaronthecheap.blogspot.com/ or access via Linkedin at www.linkedin.com/in/alston1.