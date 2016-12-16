Author Alston Gray tells “How to own a car on the cheap”

Longtime Moreno Valley resident and automotive expert Alston Gray has released a timely publication entitled, How to Own a Car on the Cheap (without sacrificing quality).

Since 2008 citizens across the country, including here in California, have continued to work their way through the vestiges of the Great Recession—including many who decided to push off the purchase of a new vehicle and focused instead on keeping their older cars in good working order. How to Own a Car on the Cheap (without sacrificing quality) is specifically designed to assist them in this effort.

Gray, the owner of Premier Automotive Resources, Automotive Consulting Services, has been called upon for his expertise on a variety of automotive related issues ranging from product research to vehicle engineering and development testing to vehicle inspections and beyond.

With more than thirty years’ experience in the industry, Gray has acquired a level of knowledge and expertise in the field of motor vehicles that is hard to match. In a recent interview with the Voice/Black Voice News, Gray was asked about his motivation to expand his professional repertoire to include the additional credit of published author and consumer advocate.

“I’ve always had a sensitivity for consumers as it relates to issues with their cars and because of my job, I know what goes on behind the scenes in the auto industry,” he replied and continued. But, people who bring their cars in to be repaired usually have no frame of reference. So, I saw a need.”